Why NRM’s Kusasira, Full Figure were thumped with bottles on stage at Nabugabo beach

MASAKA: NRM Kampala newly appointed mobilizers, Catherine Kusasira and Jenifer Nakanguubi alias Full-Figure faced the wrath of angry revelers at Nabugabo Sand Beach during a Boxing Day concert in Masaka as the two were pelted with empty bottles and stones to chase them off stage.

The performer’s presence on stage was, however, cut short when no sooner had she stepped on stage than a section of revelers started throwing empty water bottles at her.

These started to aim bottles and insults at the recently appointed presidential advisor on Kampala affairs, forcing the event management team to cut her performance short in order to bring back sanity.

They accused Kusasira of relating, soothing and singing praises to President Museveni at the expense of their cries for change of government.

Another recently appointed presidential advisor on artistes and youth affairs, Full Figure’s presence didn’t sit well with some revelers who turned wild and pelted her with bottles and insults as she tried to access the stage.

Like Kusasira, Full Figure did not have a chance to perform on stage as the crowd turned rowdy as soon as her presence was announced.

Full Figure has been vocal in preaching against Robert Kyagulanyi ever since she denounced her People Power identity to identify with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). People Power is led by the Kyadondo East legislator Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who started out as a musician.

This is not the first time that an artist is pelted with bottles due to their political beliefs. In September 2018, musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool was pelted with bottles and stones to chase him off stage during a musical concert for Jamaican star Tarrus Riley.