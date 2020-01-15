Ugandans among deployed police officers inducted into AMISOM

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has completed an induction course into the mission for 22 AMISOM Police Officers from Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda as part of a mandatory training to help them understand Somali culture and operating environment.

The seven-day course also acquainted the officers with the AMISOM mandate, concept of operations, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) awareness, gender awareness and code of conduct.

Speaking to the newly deployed officers at the closing ceremony of the course in Mogadishu on Monday, AMISOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Augustine Kailie thanked the inductees for their patience and discipline during the course. He urged them to respect the laws of the country and be sensitive to the Somali culture.