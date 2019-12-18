Uganda wins 2019 Cecafa U-17 Women’s Challenge Cup

Uganda are the winners of the inaugural 2019 CECAFA U-17 Women’s Challenge Cup. The hosts defeated Kenya 2-0 in the last game of the tournament on Tuesday to win the trophy at the FUFA Technical center in Njeru.

In-form strikers Fuazia Najjemba and Juliet Nalukenge who showed their hunger for goals since the tournament started netted the two goals to sink Kenya.

Ayub Khalifan, the Ugandan coach praised his team for the hard work and always going all out to win. “We have completed the tournament unbeaten and only drew 1-1 with Tanzania. This is good performance,” added the coach.

“We worked as a team and always went out to make our nation proud,” said striker Najjemba.

In the earlier game Eritrea stopped Burundi 4-0 with Misgana Mehari scoring a hat-trick and Haben Goitom scoring the other. Tanzania also humbled Djibouti 10-0 with Aisha Masaka scoring six goals.

Uganda finished top with 13 points, while Tanzania came second with 11 points and Kenya third with 7 points.

The tournament sponsored by the world football governing body, FIFA attracted Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Djibouti, Burundi and Eritrea.

Nicholas Musonye, the Secretary General of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) thanked the world football governing body FIFA for the continuous support towards youth football.