Uganda to host Commonwealth Speakers Meet in 2024

Uganda is set to host Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in 2024.

Uganda was selected to host the conference at the ongoing CSPOC in Ottawa, Canada running from 06-10 January 2020.

The Conference provides Speakers and presiding officers of National Parliaments in the Commonwealth with a unique opportunity to gather together in a forum of their own to exchange information and express views on matters of common concern.

Among issues being discussed at the conference are the format of the said forums; standing committee rules and venues for future meetings. The Speakers are also discussing issues of parliamentary engagement: openness, transparency and accountability; parliamentarians as effective legislators and constituency representatives.

On selection of venues for future meetings, it was agreed that the 2021 CSPOC would be held in Guernsey which is an island in the English Channel off the coast of Normandy.

In 2022, Australia will be the host while the Standing Committee meeting will be held in Trinidad and Tobago in 2022.