Uganda Cranes win 15th CECAFA title

Uganda Cranes have defeated Eritrea 3-0 to win their 15th regional 2019 CECAFA senior Challenge Cup. Youngster Bright Anukani gave the hosts the lead after 31 minutes at the StarTimes Stadium with a low shot that Eritrea’s goalkeeper Kibrom Solomon Haile failed to stop.

The Eritrean side continued to dictate the pace of the game, but the Ugandan defenders stood firm as the first half ended 1-0.

In the second half defender Mustafa Kizza and substitute Joel Mudondo added two more goals for Uganda Cranes. Eritrea’s captain Robel Michael Tekle together with Ali Suleman Ibrahim came close thrice, but found Uganda’s goalkeeper Charles Lukwago up to the task.

“I am happy that the boys have worked hard and won the trophy. It is a good tournament we have used to prepare for the 2020 Africa Nations Championship because we have won all the five games,” said Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry after the game.

“We have worked as a team and deserve to win this trophy,” said Uganda Cranes skipper Halid Lwaliwa. Eritrea’s coach Efrem Haile Alemseghed said they lost to a good side.

To reach the finals Eritrea shocked defending champions Kenya 4-1, while Uganda stopped Tanzania 1-0.

In the the earlier play-off game Kenya beat Tanzania 2-1 to finish third and win the bronze medal. Kenneth Muguna and Hassan Abdallah scored for the Harambee Stars of Kenya, while Gadiel Michael Kamagi converted a second half penalty for Tanzania.