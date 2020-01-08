Top Pastors abandon Bujingo to join estranged wife new Church

KAMPALA: A bunch of top Pastors have left Aloysius Bugingo’s House of Prayer Ministries and joined another church set up by estranged wife Teddy Naluswa.

Pastors Charity Agaba, Charles Kyomu, Adams Kakuba, Susan Nabukenya and Rosemary Komugisha revealed that they could no longer serve under Bugingo whom they accused of promoting adultery and sexual immorality.

They were speaking on Saturday at Hotel Triangle in Kampala where Naluswa was commissioning her church named Word of Salvation Ministries International.

Ms Komugisha, who was in charge of finances, said when it was revealed that Pastor Bugingo had got another wife, the church council invited him for a meeting but he just insulted them.

Ms Nabukenya said when Pastor Bugingo started insulting Ms Naluswa on the pulpit, accusing her of trying to steal the church land, among other charges, she could not believe that those words were from the man of God.

In her remarks, Naluswa said she has always been a preacher and that God has anointed her church.

“I have always been a preacher even before this, this is not a new experience for me.”

The launch of the church was witnessed by Rebecca Kayanja, wife to Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Center Cathedral, and Pastor Irene Manjeri of the Bethel Healing Centre among others.

In October, Bugingo unveiled his new lover Suzan Makula Nantaba in his church. The couple are now expecting their first child together.