Shock as Pastor Kayanja’s police bodyguard shoots self – Daily Post Uganda
Shock as Pastor Kayanja’s police bodyguard shoots self

KAMPALA:  A Police constable, who has been guarding Pastor Robert Kayanja’s home, on Boxing Day shot himself dead at his home in Nsambya Police Barracks, Kampala City.

Pastor Kayanja is the owner of Rubaga Miracle Centre.

PC Bernard Wakuna, 30, used an SMG gun to end his life, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire.

“He was wearing a police uniform and his body was found lying on ground with a wound on the head. It is suspected that he shot himself,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The officer was deployed in the VIP Protection Unit.

This is the second police officer to commit suicide in one week, which raises concern of mental health in the police force.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

