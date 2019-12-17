Sharon Mbabazi, the brick slaying student finally graduates

Sharon Mbabazi, the girl who made headlines for getting tuition out of brick laying has graduated from Muteesa 1 Royal University.

Mbabazi’s unconventional source of income instead of palling her popularity as a young woman has instead brought her instant fame.

She is so famous that her workplace is some sort of landmark in the area.

Born to Steven Ssemasaka and Margaret Nagasha, in a family of five raised in Masoli- Gayaza Wakiso district, Mbabazi’s life has always been steeped in abject .

She recalls her early childhood as a time of pain from being rejected by her peers because she came from a peasant family.

“During my kindergarten, children would laugh at my tattered uniform and a lack of break time snacks. No one wanted to sit next to me. I had no friends. Teachers would force them to sit with me but they would complain that I had a bad ordour,” Mbabazi despondently recollects.

