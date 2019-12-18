CHARITY: Less privileged children treated to early Xmas by Ruparelia Foundation

The Ruparelia Foundation has on Sunday, December 15, celebrated early Christmas with the less privileged kids from the slums and orphanage centre around Kampala.

Together with other partners and well-wishers, the kids had an opportunity to spend a full day filled with fun, gifts, food, drinks and other goodies from Santa at Kampala parent’s playground.

Also known for community service, it focuses on areas such as; environment, wildlife, education and emphasizes the need to embrace the needy young people in communities as a milestone to change their lives and transforming them into better citizens.

Speaking at the kids Christmas party, Ms. Naiya K. Ruparelia, the trustee of the foundation said that.

“This is about bringing Christmas to them so that they come and enjoy with different kids together in one place. The objective is to have fun, good time, get gifts and be in one accord. We actually expected a less turn up because we were calling everybody from the orphanages.”

She revealed that they have decided to have such parties every year to enable them to have their hope alive through a memorable experience.

“Christmas time, we are always with our families having time, thanksgiving, meals but think of the less fortunate and those that may not get the privilege. Our code to society is to give back and hope everybody gives back in their small way. We are building a relationship with the kids and Santa is giving them presents to make it memorable and talk about the Christmas they had.” She added.

The foundation has been able to support many activities that benefit communities especially those in need through scholarships, a latrine construction project for schools, plastic recycling and environmental conservation among others.