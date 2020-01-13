Primary six pupil gang raped in Sironko

Police in Sironko District in eastern Uganda are investigating a case in which a 16-year-old girl was gang raped by five men. The primary six pupil of Busiita Primary School and resident of Buwoliwa Village, Bugibugi Parish in Busiita Sub County, Sironko District, whose names cannot be disclosed because she is a minor, was gang raped by five men on Saturday night, according to police.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei said detectives are following up on the case to apprehend the suspects. “The victim was attacked by a group of five youths at around 10pm on her way home from a night party in the neighbouring Bumasifwa Sub County and gang raped. She was in the company of her sister who was assaulted but not raped. The suspects took off after the incident,” Mr Tukei said.

He said the victim was examined and issued with Police Form 3 (PF3). The Police Form 3 is a document that is given to a victim of physical or sexual assault after examination by a police officer that there is reasonable basis to believe that an offence was been committed against the victim or survivor. “She was immediately put on post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to mitigate her exposure to HIV infection,” he said.

PEP is a short course of HIV medicines taken very soon after a possible exposure to HIV to prevent the virus from taking hold in your body. You must start it within 72 hours after you were exposed to HIV, or it won’t work. According to Mr Tukei, a team of detectives from Sironko Central Police Station visited the scene to gather more evidence to help investigation. He said suspects currently on run are known by the victim by face. Police said the victim reported the matter at Busulani Police station under CRB 02/2020.