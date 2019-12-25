Police raids Disco hall in Rukungiri, shoots student dead – Daily Post Uganda
Police raids Disco hall in Rukungiri, shoots student dead

Rukungiri DPC SP Moses Nanoka appearing before Police disciplinary court for torturing Dr Besigye's supporters in 2017 (file photo)

A police officer cut shot the life of a young man at music concert ushering in Christmas in Rukungiri District.

Benon Tibesigwa, 21, a student of St. Jerome Secondary school Ndama in Kebisoni Sub County met his death in the wee hours of Christmas while attending a disco at Mukatesani trading centre in Kebisoni Sub County.

According to preliminary information obtained by this reporter, Tibesigwa was gunned down when a team of police officers comprising of Sergeant Daivd Twebaze, Detective Constable Agaba Busingye and Special Police Constable Baziira Begumisa from Kebisoni Police station invaded the disco hall accusing the organisers of staging an illegal event.

Mr Benjamin Turyasingura, an en eye witness, said as organizers and revelers tried to negotiate with the officers, they lost control and started shooting randomly.
Tibesigwa was reportedly hit in the chest.

However, Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson said when police stormed the hall to demand an explanation why the music was organised without their knowledge, the revelers turned rowdy and attempted to attack them.

He said it is during the scuffle that the officers started shooting in the air and a stray bullet hit Tibesigwa.
Mr Maate said Tibesigwa was rushed to Nyakibaale hospital but died on arrival.

“The policemen while on patrol interfaced with people who were celebrating and the process they got a misunderstanding and a scuffle ensued. In the process, a stray bullet hit the student. He was rushed to hospital but died on arrival. As I talk, inquiries have been initiated to establish what happened. The outcome of our inquiries will inform our way forward,” Mr Maate said.

By the time of filing this story, Tibesigwa’s body was lying at Nyakibaale Hospital mortuary pending postmortem.
According to Maate, all the officers who were involved in the shooting are in custody to help with investigations into the matter

