PLE 2019 results to be released on Friday 17th

Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni will release the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations on Friday January 17th, 2020.

UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule said examination’s body officials will brief Education ministers on the performance of last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) on Thursday January, 15, 2020 at 11am and later release them on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11am.

Ms. Kalule said she would communicate the venue later. Last year, exams were released at Prime Minister’s Office in Kampala.

This will be the fourth time, Ms Museveni releases PLE results ever since she was appointed the political head of the ministry in 2016.

A total of 695,793 candidates sat for PLE, of whom 51.7% are girls

UNEB executive secretary Dan Odongo said candidates will be able to access their examination results via mobile phones as soon as they are released.

One will be required to send a well-formatted SMS as follows: Type “PLE, UCE, UACE,” leave a space, then type index number and send it to 6600 on networks as will be specified by the board at the time of the release of the results.