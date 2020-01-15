NRM legal expert orders party to allow rebel MPs attend national conference

The Director of legal services of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Mr Oscar John Kihika has advised against a move by the party’s Secretary General to deny all MPs who voted against the removal of the Presidential age limit attending the National Conference.

In a letter written to the NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba dated Wednesday January 15, 2020, Mr Oscar says that all members that opposed the age limit bill are entitled to attend the conference by virtue of Article 11(2) (i) of the NRM party constitution.

“To the best of my knowledge, these MPs have thus far not been dismissed from the NRM. I advise that the said MPs should be allowed to attend the National Conference. Arrangements should therefore be made to ensure that they attend just like all the other members that were invited by virtue of the notice,” Kihika says in the letter.

This follows a pronouncement made by Lumumba on Tuesday during a press conference that NRM MPs “who did not move with the party during the Constitutional amendments will not be invited’’ and therefore are not expected to attend the national conference.

Lumumba said the decision was guidance from the party’s National Chairman who is President Yoweri Museveni.