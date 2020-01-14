MP Ssekikubo released on bail

Lwemiyaga County MP Ssekikubo was released on Tuesday morning by Masaka Chief Magistrate Deogratius Ssejjemba on non-cash bail of Shs10m while his five sureties were bonded Shs25 million not cash each, pending hearing of his case.
The sureties included; Ms Babirye Kabanda (Masaka Woman MP), Hanifer Kawooya (Woman MP Sembabule), Barnabas Tinkasimire(MP Buyaga West), Florence Namayanja (MP Bukoto East) andJohnson Kamugisha , LC5 councillor Lwemiyaga Sub County.
According to court records, Ssekikubo together with a police officer Alex Mugabi who was acting as his guard then, on August 2, 2010 at Sembabule playground, during the ruling NRM party primaries, using an illegal firearm engaged in acts calculated to cause death and inciting violence.
Prosecution further alleges that the duo also caused physical injuries to voters and destroyed NRM party property, obstructed police officers on duty and incited violence against Mr Emmanuel Ssekimpi, the former NRM returning officer in Sembabule.
Prosecution led by Ms Aminah Akasa had on Monday submitted that Ssekikubo had jumped bail in 2010, which was the basis for denying him bail.