MP Ssekikubo released on bail – Daily Post Uganda
National

MP Ssekikubo released on bail

By
Posted on

Lwemiyaga County MP Ssekikubo was released on Tuesday morning by Masaka Chief Magistrate Deogratius Ssejjemba on non-cash bail of Shs10m while his five sureties were bonded Shs25 million not cash each, pending hearing of his case.

The sureties included; Ms Babirye Kabanda (Masaka Woman MP), Hanifer Kawooya (Woman MP Sembabule), Barnabas Tinkasimire(MP Buyaga West), Florence Namayanja (MP Bukoto East) andJohnson Kamugisha , LC5 councillor Lwemiyaga Sub County.

According to court records, Ssekikubo together with a police officer Alex Mugabi who was acting as his guard then, on August 2, 2010 at Sembabule playground, during the ruling NRM party primaries, using an illegal firearm engaged in acts calculated to cause death and inciting violence.

Prosecution further alleges that the duo also caused physical injuries to voters and destroyed NRM party property, obstructed police officers on duty and incited violence against Mr Emmanuel Ssekimpi, the former NRM returning officer in Sembabule.

Prosecution led by Ms Aminah Akasa had on Monday submitted that Ssekikubo had jumped bail in 2010, which was the basis for denying him bail.

But Mr Sssejjemba said on Tuesday that after studying both prosecution and accused submissions, he discovered that the lawmaker had not jumped bail.
“Much as the charge sheet is of 2010, it has only one signature and that is mine which I appended yesterday [Monday].Therefore, the accused has never appeared before court, indicating that he has never jumped bail,” the magistrate said.
“Therefore, the accused is granted bail,” he added.
The magistrate said hearing of the case will commence on February 18.
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2.3K
Entertainment

Top Pastors abandon Bujingo to join estranged wife new Church
102
National

PLE 2019 results to be released on Friday 17th
69
National

Two Magistrates, five court staff face disciplinary action over corruption
65
National

Uganda to host Commonwealth Speakers Meet in 2024
62
National

Riot police deployed at EC ahead of scheduled meeting with Bobi Wine
61
National

Theodore Ssekikubo arrested for defying quarantine order
47
International

Plane grounding forces Liverpool’s Mane to skip prize parade
35
News

Museveni to witness swearing-in of new ministers
33
Politics

Political Nomadism is a fact of life
33
National

Public to take part in legislative process through mobile App
To Top