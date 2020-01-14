MP Ssekikubo released on bail

Prosecution led by Ms Aminah Akasa had on Monday submitted that Ssekikubo had jumped bail in 2010, which was the basis for denying him bail.

But Mr Sssejjemba said on Tuesday that after studying both prosecution and accused submissions, he discovered that the lawmaker had not jumped bail.

“Much as the charge sheet is of 2010, it has only one signature and that is mine which I appended yesterday [Monday].Therefore, the accused has never appeared before court, indicating that he has never jumped bail,” the magistrate said.

“Therefore, the accused is granted bail,” he added.

The magistrate said hearing of the case will commence on February 18.