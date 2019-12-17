Mikel Arteta: Arsenal in talks with Man City over coach

Arsenal are in talks with Manchester City over the availability of coach Mikel Arteta.

It is not known whether Arteta, 37, has been offered the chance to succeed Unai Emery, who was sacked in November.

Gunners chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was pictured outside the Spaniard’s home after both flew north following City’s 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

City boss Pep Guardiola says he would not stop Arteta if he decided to leave.

It is understood Arteta has told City this was his second conversation with his old club and a third, with Josh Kroenke, son of Arsenal owner Stan, has been scheduled – possibly as soon as Monday night.

However, Everton, who are also without a permanent manager since Marco Silva was sacked on 6 December, have shown an interest in Arteta, who made 209 appearances for the Goodison Park club between 2005 and 2011.

The Toffees have also been linked with former Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti.

After Arsenal’s latest defeat, interim manager Freddie Ljungberg – who has won once in five games since being appointed on 29 November – called for some clarity on the situation.

The Gunners are ninth in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, after five victories in 17 matches this season.

Former midfielder Arteta, who made 150 appearances for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016, was linked with replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates in 2018 before the club appointed Emery.

He joined the City coaching staff in July 2016 after retiring as a player.