Mbarara accident claims three

A fatal accident involving a Range Rover and motorcycle today morning claimed lives of three people in Biharwe along Mbarara-Masaka highway, a police officer has said.

“There was a fatal accident which occurred today morning at 6:00AM along Mbarara Masaka highway at Rwegajo Biharwe that involved motor vehicle registration number UAM 338Y ranger rover and a motorcycle bajaj boxer registration number UEU 993F,” said ASP Samson Kasasira, Rwiizi Region publicist

According to Kasasira all the occupants of both the motor vehicle and motorcycle died on the spot and their bodies were taken Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital mortuary.

The two occupants of the motorcycle have not been identified while the driver of the Ranger Rover UAM 338Y is a one Frank Rweranga Frank, he said.

“Cause of accident has not been established as yet but investigations are still ongoing. We urge all motorists to remain vigilant on the road, avoid speeding especially during this festive season,” Kasasira said.

