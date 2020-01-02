Man arrested with 28 NIRA stolen cameras

Police in Kampala has arrested a man in possession of government properties.

Sulaiman Semakadde, 25, a resident of Mutundwe in Rubaga Division, Kampala City, has been arrested in possession pf 28 NIRA stolen cameras, 18 laptops and other related accessories.

According to Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy media boss, Semakadde was arrested at his home while looking for a market of suspected stolen property.

Police says the suspected has admitted that the items were stolen from Kyankwazi NIRA offices on December 31, 2019, and “indeed a case was registered at kyankwanzi vide CRB 724/2019.”

Ssemakadde is pending to be transferred to kyankwazi for further management.