Man arrested with 28 NIRA stolen cameras – Daily Post Uganda
National

Man arrested with 28 NIRA stolen cameras

By
Posted on

Police in Kampala has arrested a man in possession of government properties.

Sulaiman Semakadde, 25, a resident of Mutundwe in Rubaga Division, Kampala City, has been arrested in possession pf 28 NIRA stolen cameras, 18 laptops and other related accessories.

According to Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy media boss, Semakadde was arrested at his home while looking for a market of suspected stolen property.

Police says the suspected has admitted that the items were stolen from Kyankwazi NIRA offices on December 31, 2019, and “indeed a case was registered at kyankwanzi vide CRB 724/2019.”

Ssemakadde is pending to be transferred to kyankwazi for further management.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1.5K
News

I was forced to contest in Sheema Municipality – Minister Elioda fouls EC
442
News

Why NRM’s Kusasira, Full Figure were thumped with bottles on stage at Nabugabo beach
331
Business

JUST IN: Bemanya fired as former ULS boss Sebatindira takes over UTL administration
329
National

Six MPs thrown out of Parliament by court
276
National

UPDF commence recruitment of 4000 officers as jobless youths embrace exercise
95
News

PICTORIAL: Fortebet Opens 2020 With Mayuge, Bugiri, Iganga Clients in Style
To Top