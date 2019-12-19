Karia Wallace elected new CECAFA President

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President, Wallace Karia has been elected new President of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA).

The regional football body held its General Assembly at the Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala on Wednesday.

Karia, who was elected unopposed, will serve for the next four years. “I am glad that members have had confidence in me to serve the region. I promise we shall work hard to see that football in the CECAFA region continues to develop,” said Karia.

“One of the major challenges facing CECAFA today is the lack of commitment from some Member Associations (MAs). We have to change this attitude and commit to work in unison and build a culture of inclusivity and cohesiveness,” he said.

President of the South Sudan’s Francis Michael Amin and Ethiopia’s FA President Esayas Jira were also unopposed as 1st Vice President and 2nd Vice President respectively. Eritrea’s Abraham Esayas and Rwanda FA boss Gen. Sekamana Jean Damascène are the two Board members.

Out-going CECAFA President Mutasim Gafaar advised the new team to work hard for more development of football in the region.

The Assembly was attended by representatives from all CECAFA members; Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Zanzibar.