Fortebet gifts 'rain heavily' on Hoima, Masindi, Kiboga, Kabango clients
Sports

Fortebet gifts ‘rain heavily’ on Hoima, Masindi, Kiboga, Kabango clients

It was a weekend to remember as Fortebet appreciated it customers in the areas of Hoima, Masindi, Lwamata and Kabango.

Just as it has done in all the other parts of Uganda, Fortebet even this weekend gave out lots of gifts to its customers in the above mentioned places.

Fortebet Media Manager, John Nanyumba handing over the phone to Lwamata winner

Many of them walked away with Techno phone, T-shirts, caps, wristbands, pens and many more.

Away from the branches, Fortebet also visited and donated to bodaboda riders reflector jackets in Masindi and Hoima. 50 riders benefitted from this free offer.

Lwamata clients that won T-shirts pose for a group photo

“What Fortebet has done in Masindi has never been done by any other betting company. They way you have been ‘making gifts rain’ indeed confirms that Fortebet is big. I am so happy that I have been one of the many winners. I am now remaining with one thing-winning 100 million,” said one of the phone winners in Masindi.

I can’t believe that of all the people here it is me who has won a phone. Imagine, I have just won some money and now a phone in addition

This weekend, Fortebet will visit and gift its clients in Kyengera, Kitemu and Nsangi.

Don’t miss, be there and win!

