Fortebet Christmas Gifts Excite Lugazi, Mbikko, Kiyindi Mbalala, Namawojjolo – Daily Post Uganda
Sports

Fortebet Christmas Gifts Excite Lugazi, Mbikko, Kiyindi Mbalala, Namawojjolo

It was a thrilling moment as Fortebet customers from Mbikko, Lugazi, Kiyindi, Mbalala and Namawojjolo won themselves a lot of Christmas gifts over last weekend. “I know everyone is in high moods to welcome the Lord. This is why Fortebet is adding colour onto this mood by giving as many clients as possible a number of gifts because we want to celebrate with everyone,” said John Nanyumba, Fortebet Media manager. Like it has done elsewhere, even last weekend F0rtebet visited the above centres and rewarded its punters with Fortebet pens, wristbands, caps, T-shirts and team jerseys of the top European teams, but most of all the phones being the grand gifts.

At least 500 punters left these branches walked away with any of the above gifts. This Thursday, F0rtebet will reward its clients in Ntinda, kisaasi, Kirinya and Namayingo, Bugiri, Iganga and Mayuge on Saturday 28th December. Be there and win as we cross to 2020. Place your bet here to win millions of cash.

