Eritrea, Uganda storm 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup final

Eritrea and Uganda Cranes have qualified to play in the final of the 2019 CECAFA senior Challenge Cup. The Eritrean team shocked defending champions Kenya 4-1 in the first semi final match played at the StarTimes Stadium in Kampala before hosts Uganda needed a late goal to beat Tanzania 1-0.

After only nine minutes an own goal by Oscar Wamalwa saw Eritrea take the lead. Abel Okbay Solomon, substitute Michael Habte Gebremesqel and Robel Kidane scored the other goals for Eritrea, while Wamalwa netted Kenya’s only goal.

“I am very happy that my young team is through to the final. We mastered Kenya’s approach and knew what to do,” said a happy Eritrean coach Efrem Haile Alemseghed. Kenya’s coach Francis Kimanzi said they had lost to a good team.

In the second game record 14-time winners of the regional tournament Uganda needed a goal after 86 minutes through Fahad Bayo who headed in past the Tanzanian goalkeeper.

Uganda’s coach Jonathan McKinstry said they were aware it was not going to be easy against Tanzania. “I am happy we are through to the final,” added the coach.

The play-off for third place and the final of the regional tournament will take place on December 19th.