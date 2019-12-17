Details how builder kidnapped boss’ children, murdered them after getting ransom

Four people have been arrested in Kiboga to help Police investigate circumstances under which a disgruntled builder kidnapped three daughters to his boss and late killed them despite getting some of the ransom money he had asked for.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the prime suspect is 24-year-old John Kakongolo, also known as John Isma Nsamba a builder at the home of Hassan Barigye, 33 at Lwamata “B” village, Lwamata Town Council, Kiboga District.

“It is alleged the suspect (Kikongolo) got disgruntled after he was accused of stealing a TV set. As a result, he meticulously executed the plan to kidnap the former boss’ children since he knew the layout of the home and the children very well,” Enanga said.

The police mouthpiece said the three children including Shurat Mutesi, 4, Nusura Ayebare, 7 and Asina Natukunda,10 were taken by the suspect and that since he was known to them and other family members, no one bothered to inquire on why he was taking them.

The suspect would later leave behind a note asking the children’s father to call him at 9 pm when he returns from work on telephone number 0708047543 to give him details of the whereabouts of his daughters.

“When he called, he told him all the children were safe but the following day he demanded a five million shillings ransom from the family before he could release the children,” Enanga said.

The police mouthpiece added that the family was able to collect shs500,000 that was deposited on the suspect’s provided number but he continued making death threats.

Children killed

According to the police spokesperson, despite getting shs500,000 as part of the ransom money, the disgruntled builder killed the three children and bodies dumped in nearby bushes.

“Two days later, at about 7:30 pm, the decomposing dead body of Natukunda, the eldest daughter was recovered in the bush, 90 meters away from their home. The following day at around 6:30 am, two other bodies for Nayebare and Mutesi were recovered by a team of locals and police that had joined the search,” Enanga said.

He explained that the bodies were later taken for post mortem and it was found out that the victims were murdered by slitting their throats using sharp objects.

“We strongly condemn such brutal and cold-blooded acts of murder including children. There is no justification for such an extraordinary degree of violence.”

He said the four people in police custody are believed to have assisted Kakongolo in kidnapping and killing of the three children but said the main suspect is still on the run.

“Further efforts are in place to trace for the prime suspect, John Kakongolo alias Nsamba John Isma, who is on the run. We shall not rest until he is arrested and brought to book,”Enanga said.

He urged members of the public with information regarding the whereabouts of the main suspect to relay it to police on telephone numbers – 0714667827 or 0714667828.

In the past few years, kidnap cases have been on the rise and on many circumstances kidnappers have killed their victims despite getting part of the ransom money they have asked for from families.

However, security agencies including police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) had beefed up its operations that saw a number of suspects who were behind the recent wave of kidnaps arrested and arraigned in courts of law.

Many of them have since been remanded.